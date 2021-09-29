Huobi Token (HT) Trading Down 37% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 37% against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.74 or 0.00018762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $261.12 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00120042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00174376 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,081,489 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.