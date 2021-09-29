Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

HPP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,042. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -676.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

