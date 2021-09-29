Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -676.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

