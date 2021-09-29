HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $659.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $659.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $671.71 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $281.57 and a 12-month high of $736.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

