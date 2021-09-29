HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

HP stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in HP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 320,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

