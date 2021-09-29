Hoylecohen LLC Sells 465 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $624,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.