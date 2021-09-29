Hoylecohen LLC Sells 408 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $580.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

