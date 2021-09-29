Hoylecohen LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.