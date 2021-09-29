Hoylecohen LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

