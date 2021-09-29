hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.13.

About hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

