Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $138.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Get Hitachi alerts:

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.