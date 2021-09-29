Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Histogen.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTO shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSTO opened at $0.78 on Friday. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Histogen (HSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.