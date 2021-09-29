Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after buying an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,406 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

