HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,858,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proterra alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Barclays started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.