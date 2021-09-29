HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

NASDAQ VWE opened at 11.31 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is 10.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VWE shares. started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.