HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 96,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $85,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUND opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.