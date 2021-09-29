HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,483 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 49.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 179.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

CCXI opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

