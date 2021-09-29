HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of WPCB stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

