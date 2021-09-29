HighTower Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after purchasing an additional 498,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 476,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,235,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CIM opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

