HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

STRM stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

