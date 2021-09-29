Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Hibbett Sports worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

