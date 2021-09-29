Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 377.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.