Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Down 4.1%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.37. 10,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,335,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

