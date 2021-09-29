Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

NYSE:HLF opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

