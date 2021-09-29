Helmet.insure Reaches Market Cap of $7.96 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00136605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,421.27 or 0.99866224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.06812124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.65 or 0.00780318 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,260,212 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

