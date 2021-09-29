Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.82

Shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and traded as high as $91.50. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 1,474 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLAN shares. Piper Sandler cut Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.