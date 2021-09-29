Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

