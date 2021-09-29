Head-To-Head Review: The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of The Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes 9.25% 3.19% 1.28% Lamar Advertising 20.20% 27.71% 5.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes $699.49 million 6.96 -$26.15 million $0.81 109.02 Lamar Advertising $1.57 billion 7.48 $243.39 million $5.10 22.75

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than The Howard Hughes. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Howard Hughes and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lamar Advertising 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.04%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $97.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.80%. Given The Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats The Howard Hughes on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

