HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 357.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.