HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after purchasing an additional 681,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

