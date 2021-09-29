HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,630,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,009. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

