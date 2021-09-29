HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

UBER opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

