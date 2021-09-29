HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $262.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.17 and a 200-day moving average of $284.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

