HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 952 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $242.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.68. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.90, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,159 shares of company stock worth $124,556,040 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

