HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $51,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 182.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after purchasing an additional 356,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

NYSE NUE opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

