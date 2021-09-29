Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $2,548,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,663. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.71 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

