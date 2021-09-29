Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 124 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

