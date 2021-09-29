HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

