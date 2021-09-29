Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $90,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,904,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $200.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.84 and a 52-week high of $204.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

