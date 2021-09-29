Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GEF opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

