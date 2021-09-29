GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.35

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get GREE alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.