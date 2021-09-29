Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $11.67 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.