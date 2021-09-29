Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $11.67 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
