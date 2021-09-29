Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,088 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,232,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

