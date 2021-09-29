Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,602,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,597 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

