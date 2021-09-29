Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 6,841 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

