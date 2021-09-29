Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 71.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 292.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 827,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 371.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 676,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $312.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

