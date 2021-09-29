Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,701.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 204,793 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $164.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.