Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,923 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

FTV opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

