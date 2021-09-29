Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avid Technology worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

