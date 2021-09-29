Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

